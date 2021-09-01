Brooks mayor acclaimed as leader of Alberta Party
Barry Morishita was also president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association
Barry Morishita, the mayor of Brooks, Alta., is the new leader of the Alberta Party.
He was acclaimed to the position after no other candidates put their names forward before nominations closed on Tuesday, the party announced on its website.
Morishita told Brooks city council last month that he would not stand again for mayor in the Oct. 18 election and that he was seeking the leadership of the Alberta Party.
Morishita also resigned from his other major role: president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.
Morishita says he believes Albertans want to see a new approach to politics in the province.
"It is time for a renewed focus on collaborative, democratic leadership that works to better the lives of all Albertans," he said.
"The Alberta Party is committed to solutions and changes that are practical, affordable and rooted in local communities."
The Alberta Party's former leader, Stephen Mandel, stepped down in June 2019 just 15 months into the job after his party failed to win a single seat in the last provincial election.
Jacquie Fenske, a former Progressive Conservative MLA, has been serving as acting leader. Fenske has said previously that the party intends to target its efforts more narrowly toward specific constituencies this time around, in order to get back into the legislature.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?