Banff World Media Festival slated for June cancelled over COVID-19
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos was among the keynote speakers
Another major entertainment event has been cancelled because of COVID-19, this time the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta.
Organizers say the 2020 edition of the international conference and marketplace scheduled for June 14-17 will not be going ahead due to the pandemic.
Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, was among the keynote speakers in the lineup.
All currently registered delegates can either transfer their 2020 registration to next year or receive a full refund.
Jenn Kuzmyk, the festival's executive director, says in a statement it's too uncertain to know what the situation will be by June.
Kuzmyk adds the team is working on new ways to connect and serve the industry.
And the 2020 Rockie Awards International Program Competition will continue to take place, as will certain fellowships and initiatives.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.