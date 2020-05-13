Banff World Media Festival to host virtual events, including sneak peak of Snowpiercer TV show

The Banff World Media Festival has unveiled a virtual replacement for its annual conference and marketplace that was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Banff Virtual Edition content program will kick off May 26 with a master class and sneak peek of the drama series Snowpiercer, organizers said Tuesday in a release.

The Rockie Awards on June 15 and Banff Day on June 16 will anchor a four-month season of programming.

The full lineup will be unveiled at a later date. Online content will "connect the international media industry, ignite new projects and support business development," organizers said.

Most of the program is free for those who register for a virtual pass at banffmediafestival.com. A networking pass is also available for purchase.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 14-17 in Banff, Alta.