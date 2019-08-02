Headed to Banff on the long weekend? Be ready for heavy traffic

The long weekend forecast for Calgary and the Rockies is full of sunshine and summery temperatures — but with beautiful weather comes ugly traffic in and around Banff.

The long weekend hasn't even started, and the traffic is already bumper-to-bumper on parts of Banff Avenue — not what U.S. tourist Amanda Oyao was expecting.

"It kind of caught me off guard," she said.

And she knows traffic.

"Like, it's actually a lot, and that's saying a lot — we come from southern California outside of L.A. It kind of sucks, but I think that's just part of it being an awesome place to visit."

Greg Danchuk, the visitor experience manager for Banff National Park, says the August long weekend is usually the busiest of the year.

"It's really important that people consider taking a bus, or at least getting in a bigger vehicle, car-pooling in some way, that they can get to these places in an easier fashion," he said.

Danchuk says Calgarians no longer need to drive to the park.

There's a bus that runs from Calgary to Banff, and once you're there, you can easily get around town and much of the Bow Valley using the Roam Public Transit service.