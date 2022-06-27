Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta's Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Resort received more than 900 cm of snow this season

The Canadian Press ·
A snowboarder carves their way down the mountain at Sunshine Village in this file photo. (Sunshine Village)

A lingering winter snowpack in Alberta's Rocky Mountains means skiers and snowboarders can spend this week — including Canada Day — on the slopes.

Banff Sunshine Village says on its website that it plans to open Tuesday for summer skiing and riding and hopes to remain open until Sunday.

Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, says there's still a lot of snow at the resort after it received more than 900 centimetres this season.

She says the resort will open its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it.

The resort will also open a small terrain park.

Visitors can also go sightseeing from the Standish Express chairlift with the same ticket.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now