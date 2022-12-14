Content
Smoking, vaping to be banned on trails and sidewalks in Banff townsite

An Alberta mountain town has passed a bylaw banning smoking and vaping in most public places.

Bylaw carries fines between $250 and $500 for violations

The Canadian Press ·
Tourists walk along a busy sidewalk in a mountain town.
A new bylaw set to take effect in February will prohibit tobacco smoking and vaping in Banff municipal parks and green spaces, on trails and pathways and at outdoor markets and events. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

The bylaw in Banff, which comes into effect in February, prohibits tobacco smoking and vaping in its municipal parks and green spaces, on trails and pathways and at outdoor markets and events.

The bylaw also covers bus stops and public sidewalks and in proximity to children.

That means smoking or vaping tobacco in the town, which is in Banff National Park, would be limited to parking lots, alleys and on private property.

There is an exemption for the ceremonial use of tobacco for traditional Indigenous practices.

The bylaw carries fines between $250 and $500 for violations.

