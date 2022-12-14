Smoking, vaping to be banned on trails and sidewalks in Banff townsite
An Alberta mountain town has passed a bylaw banning smoking and vaping in most public places.
Bylaw carries fines between $250 and $500 for violations
An Alberta mountain town has passed a bylaw banning smoking and vaping in most public places.
The bylaw in Banff, which comes into effect in February, prohibits tobacco smoking and vaping in its municipal parks and green spaces, on trails and pathways and at outdoor markets and events.
The bylaw also covers bus stops and public sidewalks and in proximity to children.
That means smoking or vaping tobacco in the town, which is in Banff National Park, would be limited to parking lots, alleys and on private property.
There is an exemption for the ceremonial use of tobacco for traditional Indigenous practices.
The bylaw carries fines between $250 and $500 for violations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?