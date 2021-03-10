Skip to Main Content
Calgary

This Banff photographer captures stunning wild ice skating moments in the Rockies

Wild skating has seemingly exploded in popularity in Alberta of late, not only because of the pandemic, but because of social media.⁠

Paul Zizka says the scenes he's caught are in the finest 'settings on Earth'

The call of the wild (skating) is real for Paul Zizka

7 hours ago
While this season may be over, find out why wild skating is a passion for this Banff photographer. 2:15

Skating  in the wild has been around for ages, but it seems to have exploded in popularity in Alberta lately, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of social media.⁠

Paul Zizka is a Banff photographer who has been capturing some of these breathtaking moments.

He describes it as more than just a recreational pastime.

"For me, it's an adventure that gets you out there looking for the best possible ice, but also combining that with some of the finest settings on Earth," Zizka told CBC.

Here are some stunning photos he's taken on frozen lakes:

(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
(Paul Zizka)
