This Banff photographer captures stunning wild ice skating moments in the Rockies

Skating in the wild has been around for ages, but it seems to have exploded in popularity in Alberta lately, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of social media.⁠

Paul Zizka is a Banff photographer who has been capturing some of these breathtaking moments.

He describes it as more than just a recreational pastime.

"For me, it's an adventure that gets you out there looking for the best possible ice, but also combining that with some of the finest settings on Earth," Zizka told CBC.

Here are some stunning photos he's taken on frozen lakes: