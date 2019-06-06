Snowfall warning issued for Banff and Kananaskis

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Banff National Park and Kananaskis.

The mountain regions could see up to 10 centimetres of wet, heavy snow fall, and Environment Canada is warning it could damage trees and have "significant impacts on people camping and travelling through the mountain parks region."

Banff National Park and northern parts of the Kananaskis region should expect to see the highest snowfall amounts.

The communities indicated in the warning include Lake Louise, Banff, Canmore, Kananaskis Village, Exshaw, Ghost Lake and Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Environment Canada warns drivers to be cautious and travel according to the conditions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," reads the warning.