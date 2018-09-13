Heavy snow in Banff, Jasper National Parks may make Icefields Parkway hazardous

Heavy snow in Banff and Jasper National Parks may make driving hazardous along the Icefields Parkway on Thursday.

The mountain region is under a snowfall warning, issued in the morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in the parks, ending by afternoon or evening, the weather authority said.

Both the townsites of Banff and Jasper will see some of the white stuff but most will land in higher elevations.

On the Lake Louise webcam, the hill was dusted with snow shortly before 8 a.m. MT on Thursday. More snow is expected over the day as the region is under a snowfall warning. (Lake Louise Web Cam)

The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, in particular is likely to see snow causing problems for travellers. Conditions can deteriorate quickly, the weather authority warned, and snow may reduce visibility suddenly and dramatically at times.

The warning specifically covers:

Jasper National Park near and south of Sunwapta Falls.

Jasper townsite and Pocahontas.

Banff National Park near Banff townsite.

Lake Louise and Saskatchewan River Crossing.

Clearwater County near Siffleur Wilderness Area.

Webcams in the mountains show the area had already gotten a dusting ahead of Thursday's expected weather.

Warmer days ahead

At about 9 a.m., it was –2 C in both Banff and Jasper. Temperatures may drop to –1 C in Banff and –5 C in Jasper overnight.

Canmore is expected to see up to four centimetres of snow, as well, and a high of 3 C.

Leslie Lewis said on Twitter her backyard is already white.

Leslie Lewis tweeted this photo to the Calgary Eyeopener Thursday morning of her backyard in Canmore, Alta. (Leslie Lewis)

Highway 1 near Deadman's Flats, leading into the mountains, was also snowy in the morning. Canmore Fire Rescue warned on Twitter that parts of the highway, especially over bridges, were ice-covered in spots.

Despite it still being summer technically, northwest Calgary and parts of west-central Alberta saw a dusting of snow on Wednesday, though it was too little to be measured.

Is there snow or frost where you are? Send us your Calgary weather photos on Facebook or Twitter, or by emailing them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca.

Heading to the mountains? Pull out your woolies. This is Hwy 1 East of Deadman's Flats right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEyeopener?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEyeopener</a> <a href="https://t.co/xOo12SUqbB">pic.twitter.com/xOo12SUqbB</a> —@Graydio1

For Thursday, Environment Canada says the city has a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries during the day and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Temperatures may reach a high of 4 C in Calgary and drop to 0 C overnight.

Snow day in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofCanmore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofCanmore</a>! <a href="https://t.co/yKstwObb7O">pic.twitter.com/yKstwObb7O</a> —@hmcrae

Weather in southern Alberta and the mountain communities is expected to improve over the coming days. Temperatures are predicted to warm to above freezing. The weekend's forecast shows some rain but no more snow.