Pipe bomb explodes in Banff garbage bin in what police call 'an act of vandalism'

No one was hurt when a pipe bomb exploded in a garbage can in Banff on Tuesday, but police say someone easily could have been.

"This event is considered at this time to be an act of vandalism rather than a deliberate intent to harm any person or to promote a cause," RCMP Staff Sgt. Michael Buxton-Carr said in a release.

"However, premature or delayed detonation of this amateur device could have caused significant injury to those who planted the device or to the employees who empty the garbage bin."

Police say the"improvised explosive device" was of "the type commonly referred to as a pipe bomb."

It went off in a garbage bin near Carrot Creek in Banff National Park, damaging the bin.

RCMP recovered the remnants of the device and are investigating the incident.

Police and Parks Canada employees have checked other bins in the area but have not found any similar devices.

If anyone does find a similar device, however, police say don't touch it, get out of the area, and call the RCMP right away.

Anyone with information about the device that exploded is asked to call the Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.