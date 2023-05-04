A prescribed burn near Banff, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon crossed over from the intended area to the east side of Banff Ave. — prompting an evacuation of people and animals.

"The fire in Banff National Park remains 'Out of Control' at this time," wrote Parks Canada on Twitter, adding they are working with the Town of Banff and the RCMP to manage a situation they said is rapidly evolving.

There are no official evacuation orders in place. However, the Rocky Mountain Resort has been evacuated as a precautionary measure and the Banff Light Horse Association has removed their horses.

"The fire has travelled beyond the planned burn area with smoke and flames visible from Banff Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway," Kira Tryon, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, said in a statement.

"There is no immediate threat to the Town of Banff."

The Trans Canada Highway remains open but delays are expected due to smoke. Parks Canada urged people to avoid the area.

More to come