Skip to Main Content
Wolves feeding on elk carcass shuts down area north of Banff
New

Wolves feeding on elk carcass shuts down area north of Banff

Parks Canada has shut down a section of Banff National Park, north of Banff's townsite, due to wolves that were spotted feeding on an elk carcass in the area.

Trespassers could face fines up to $25,000

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Parks Canada has closed an area north of the Banff townsite due to wolf sightings. (Parks Canada)

Parks Canada has shut down a section of Banff National Park, north of Banff's townsite, after wolves were spotted feeding on an elk carcass in the area.

The closure was announced around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, and was set to last until March 14.

It covers the north side of the Canadian Pacific Rail line, between Mt. Norquay Road and Compound Road.

Trespassers could face fines up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks act.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us