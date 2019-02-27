Wolves feeding on elk carcass shuts down area north of Banff

Parks Canada has shut down a section of Banff National Park, north of Banff's townsite, after wolves were spotted feeding on an elk carcass in the area.

The closure was announced around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, and was set to last until March 14.

Parks Canada has closed areas northwest of the horse barns and parts of the Marsh Loop near the Town of Banff because of wolves feeding on an elk carcase in the area. Any updates will be posted by Banff National Park at <a href="https://t.co/ebou5xdtvS">https://t.co/ebou5xdtvS</a> <a href="https://t.co/KleDfVck2Z">pic.twitter.com/KleDfVck2Z</a> —@Banff_Town

It covers the north side of the Canadian Pacific Rail line, between Mt. Norquay Road and Compound Road.

Trespassers could face fines up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks act.