Banff Centre seeks Indigenous elders to guide artists, writers, teachers

The Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity is hiring two elders-in-residence, and they're hoping local leaders will apply to advise artists, musicians and writers in the mountains.

"The elders will provide great diversity of support for artists who are here, some guidance, hold some ceremony or smudging for when they're requested and also provide some talks and workshops for the staff, as well as the other participants," Indigenous arts association director Dawn Saunders-Dahl told the Calgary Eyeopener Thursday.

The project is temporary and part-time to start, funded by a grant until the end of March 2019. The first elders-in-residence will hopefully advise how to make the program permanent in the future, the centre says.

The Banff Centre campus, overlooking the Bow Valley, in Banff, Alta. (The Banff Centre/Facebook)

They would work alternating weeks, hold office hours and help develop resources for participants to learn more about Indigenous culture.

"We have seen that universities across the country now also have elder-in-residence programs and they've seen a lot of success," Saunders-Dahl said.

The centre offers programs for various fields — from play writing and urban moose hide tanning to audio recording and archiving. It also offers a range of programming related to Indigenous culture.

She said they're hoping everyone at the centre will have a richer experience with the elders' guidance. In particular, making Indigenous students and instructors feel more welcomed on the campus.

Banff is located in the Rockies west of Calgary. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

With files from Tahirih Foroozan and the Calgary Eyeopener.