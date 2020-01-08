Users slam Parks Canada for online campsite reservation glitches

Frustrated would-be campers took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain to Parks Canada that its online booking site crashed, froze or just didn't work when they tried to snag camping spots in the national parks this summer.

Summer reservations for frontcountry campsites in several national parks, including Banff, opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

But according to many people on social media, the process quickly became a shambles, with available campsites disappearing faster than seemed possible, screens freezing and users getting kicked out at the payment stage.

Some people also complained that the system processed their credit cards but failed to complete the booking.

Several people said on Twitter that the Parks Canada reservation system is out of date, and that putting the entire summer up for grabs in one morning is unfair.

<a href="https://twitter.com/ParksCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParksCanada</a>, when are you going to change this broken system? Why not have a 60-day or 90-day rolling window for reservations? —@KateWelsh

Almost an hour in and still can’t finalize one reservation! Way to go Parks Canada, maybe you need to open up each campground daily instead of Banff all on the same day since your infrastructure can’t handle the demand. —@veggienb

<a href="https://twitter.com/ParksCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParksCanada</a> Your campground reservation system does not work. Why release the whole summer at one time causing crashes and delays every year? Please look at a better way of doing this. —@CgyChris

But speaking to Calgary Eyeopener host David Gray just before the reservation system opened for the day, Jed Cochrane, Parks Canada visitor experience manager, defended the all-dates-at-once booking system.

"We want to make it fair to everybody, we don't want people to find out in April that the weekend that they had their hopes set to camp on is already full," he said.

"We try to really make sure that all of our visitors understand that it opens this morning for Banff National Park and if you want to come and camp this summer, you should get on there and make your reservation. We don't want people to feel like they've been left out or missed out," Cochrane added.

Parks Canada wasn't able to offer an immediate comment on the computer problems today.

Backcountry sites in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay go up for booking on Jan. 23, and the Lake O'Hara campground on Jan. 24.

<a href="https://twitter.com/ParksCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParksCanada</a> it is really a nightmare... got rejected (again) and now my cart is empty, it takes too long to process... <a href="https://t.co/OcdtP2rlaS">pic.twitter.com/OcdtP2rlaS</a> —@freakonometrics