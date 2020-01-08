Skip to Main Content
Calgary·New

Users slam Parks Canada for online campsite reservation glitches

Comments include 'website sucks' and 'it is really a nightmare'

CBC News ·
Reservations for campgrounds in many national parks open this month, including Tunnel Mountain Village I campground, pictured here. (Parks Canada)

Frustrated would-be campers took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain to Parks Canada that its online booking site crashed, froze or just didn't work when they tried to snag camping spots in the national parks this summer.

Summer reservations for frontcountry campsites in several national parks, including Banff, opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

But according to many people on social media, the process quickly became a shambles, with available campsites disappearing faster than seemed possible, screens freezing and users getting kicked out at the payment stage.

Some people also complained that the system processed their credit cards but failed to complete the booking.

Several people said on Twitter that the Parks Canada reservation system is out of date, and that putting the entire summer up for grabs in one morning is unfair.

But speaking to Calgary Eyeopener host David Gray just before the reservation system opened for the day, Jed Cochrane, Parks Canada visitor experience manager, defended the all-dates-at-once booking system.

"We want to make it fair to everybody, we don't want people to find out in April that the weekend that they had their hopes set to camp on is already full," he said.

"We try to really make sure that all of our visitors understand that it opens this morning for Banff National Park and if you want to come and camp this summer, you should get on there and make your reservation. We don't want people to feel like they've been left out or missed out," Cochrane added.

Parks Canada wasn't able to offer an immediate comment on the computer problems today.

Backcountry sites in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay go up for booking on Jan. 23, and the Lake O'Hara campground on Jan. 24.

Report Typo or Error

