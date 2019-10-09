Tour bus rolls on ice near Banff, injuring 14
RCMP say 'very hazardous road conditions' led driver to lose control near HW1 Mount Norquay exit
A tour bus rolled over in Banff National Park on Tuesday evening after its driver lost control on a slippery section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
Police confirmed the call came in at 7:15 p.m. for a rollover on Highway 1 eastbound, east of the Mount Norquay exit.
All 24 occupants of the tour bus, including the driver and tour guide, were taken to hospital to be assessed.
Banff EMS said 14 people involved suffered minor injuries.
The bus driver had lost control of the bus, and it ended up in the ditch, RCMP said in a release. Icy roads are believed to be a contributing factor.
Banff Deputy Fire Chief Mike Geisler tweeted that the town was experiencing "very hazardous road conditions" and urged people to drive carefully.
No information was immediately available on what kind of bus was in the crash, or whether other vehicles were involved.
