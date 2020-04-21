Bells ring out in Banff, bagpipes play in Calgary as Albertans pay tribute to N.S. shooting victims

For each victim of the recent Nova Scotia shooting spree, a bell rings out in the mountains in Alberta.

From a viewpoint overlooking downtown Calgary and the mountains beyond, a bagpipe plays Amazing Grace to honour those lost, and those left to mourn.

Across Canada, musicians are picking up their instruments to comfort those reeling from the deaths of 22 people killed in a lone gunman's rampage on Sunday.

Musician Heather Jean Jordan said she wanted Maritimers in her town of Banff to know they weren't alone in their grief.

LISTEN | Banff musician plays classic Nova Scotia songs on the bells:

Heather Jean Jordan of St. George's-in-the-Pines Anglican Church arranged a series of songs for the bells. She played them April 20 to honour those killed in the mass shooting in Nova Scotia. 1:34

She spent Monday arranging classic Nova Scotia tunes to play on 11 bells at St. George in the Pines Anglican Church. Then, at 1 p.m. MT, her songs echoed throughout the community.

'I just felt so gutted'

Farewell to Nova Scotia, in particular, caught the attention of people in the area and across the country.

"Yesterday when I woke up, I just felt so gutted for everybody in Nova Scotia. It was very hard for everybody across the country," Jordan said Tuesday. "We're all together right now, more than ever, even though we're apart."

She also played Amazing Grace, I Love This Town by Joel Plaskett, Working Man by Rita MacNeil, Song for the Mira by Allister MacGillivray and Northwest Passage by Stan Rogers.

Jordan originally rang 18 bells for victims, but RCMP now confirm 22 people were killed.

The faces of some of the victims killed by a gunman in Nova Scotia on the weekend. The RCMP suspect they will discover more victims throughout the week. (CBC)

Police continue to investigate at least 16 crime scenes, including multiple burned-out homes.

Investigators say the suspected killer, who was killed by police, knew some of the victims. Others appear to have been targeted randomly while they were out walking or driving.

The gunman dressed in a makeshift RCMP uniform and drove a replica squad car in order to gain access to the people he killed, police said.

RCMP released some additional information Tuesday but declined to take questions.

(CBC)

Some family members have begun speaking about their loved ones, and the horror of their deaths.

One of the victims, 17-year-old Emily Tuck was a budding musician who left Alberta with her family a few years ago. In the days before her death, her father posted a video of her playing violin online.

People across the country are shaken, and tributes have been pouring in for the victims. In Alberta, people have been flying Nova Scotia flags outside their homes, lighting candles and displaying the province's tartan.

Bagpiper pays respects

In Calgary, bagpiper Owen Bonnar offered up a song to commemorate the deceased, specifically mentioning Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Bonnar, who plays with the Calgary Fire Department's pipe band, played Amazing Grace from atop Scotsman's Hill, which overlooks the city and the Stampede grounds. He wore his uniform and played next to a Nova Scotia flag.

WATCH | Bagpiper plays Amazing Grace for Nova Scotia victims:

The musician said he wanted to reach out to those in mourning, and to feel connected to those hurting in his home province. Bonnar grew up in Cole Harbour.

Jordan, who is the music director at the church in Banff, said she rings the bells daily, and will keep playing Farewell to Nova Scotia every day this week.

Thank-you messages have been pouring in after she posted the video online, to various sites including to the Nova Scotia Kitchen Party page on Facebook, where thousands of people are sharing and watching videos of others playing music.

Jordan said she's glad her gesture is bringing people comfort, and will keep thinking about those affected — which is a broad swath of Canadian society, she noted.

Jordan, herself, has relatives in Cape Breton, and has many friends in the province's music community.

"I'm just one person playing the bells, but really, it's expressing so much love coming from this part of the country," she said.