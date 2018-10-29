3 skiers injured after being swept 100 metres in Banff National Park avalanche
They used satellite device to send SOS signal to Parks Canada
Three skiers were injured after being swept down a mountainside in Banff National Park on Monday.
The skiers were on the southeast aspect of the east ridge of Mount Patterson, north of Bow Summit, in the Icefields Parkway on Monday morning when the avalanche hit.
It swept them 100 metres down a gully on the side of the mountain, said Parks Canada spokesperson Lesley Matheson.
They were carrying InReach satellite location devices, which sent out an SOS signal to notify Parks Canada of their situation.
None of the three were buried, but all three sustained various minor injuries. The worst was a minor head injury.
Matheson said the individual who sustained the head injury was not wearing a helmet while the other two were.
They were taken to hospital in Banff by ambulance.
Matheson said the three were carrying the correct gear for the situation: shovels, beacons and probes.
"Even though it's only October, the avalanche snowpack is deep and avalanche danger exists," said Matheson.
A bulletin on the Parks Canada website said there is an avalanche hazard in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks and that those heading into the backcountry should carry proper gear, avoid steep, sun-exposed slopes and travel as if December conditions were in effect.
Avalanche Canada said the avalanche appeared to be a loose, dry one that gained mass and concentrated in the steep gully where the skiers had been travelling.
The avalanche was a category two on the five-point avalanche classification scale, Matheson said. A category two is enough to "bury, injure or kill a person," according to Avalanche Canada's website.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Council's Olympic committee will be asked to cancel Calgary 2026 bid and plebiscite
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Dockless electric bikes come to Calgary as Lime launches citywide pilot
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.