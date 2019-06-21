Witness accounts suggest woman who fell to her death during arrest was alone on balcony, says ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate the death of a 31-year-old woman who plunged to her death from a fifth-storey balcony while police attempted to arrest her.

The incident took place early Wednesday.

"At approximately 12:30 a.m., as officers approached the apartment, they encountered a 19-year-old man known to be associated with the apartment in question. Officers arrested the man and handcuffed him without incident. Officers were advised that a woman was inside the suite alone," reads a news release.

"Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to negotiate the woman's peaceful surrender, without success. To date, evidence from both police and civilians suggests that the woman was alone on the balcony at all times before she was ultimately found on the ground below, and that police had not gained entry into the suite."

The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Earlier on Friday, Calgary police said they had charged the 19-year-old man found at the residence with 22 firearms-related offences.

ASIRT investigators are asking anyone with information on the death of the woman to contact them at 403-592-4306.