Bail decision reserved for passenger in hit and run that killed Calgary police officer

One of the two teens charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer must wait before learning whether he'll be released on bail.

On New Year's Eve, Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed when an SUV he had pulled over took off, carring the officer more than 400 metres.

When Harnett pulled over the SUV, Amir Abdulrahman, 19, the alleged passenger, was wanted on four warrants, including one for assault and three for failure to comply with court orders, according to court documents.

On Friday, prosecutor Mike Ewenson argued for Abdulrahman's detention while defence lawyer Balfour Der argued for his client's release pending trial.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates has reserved his decision after the day-long bail hearing. All of the evidence and arguments presented are protected by a publication ban.

Abdulrahman's parents and three younger brothers were in court for the hearing.

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, Harnett had pulled over the SUV because its lights weren't on.

After speaking with the driver, who police allege is the younger accused teen, Harnett was in the process of issuing traffic tickets related to the driver's graduated licence and headlights.

CBC News previously reported that Harnett was carried 400 metres before he was flung from the fleeing SUV.

Fellow officers tried to revive Harnett but he died in hospital about an hour later.

Two weeks ago, a youth court judge denied bail to the SUV's alleged driver, who was 17 at the time and cannot be identified.

Prosecutors have indicated that if convicted, the Crown will seek an adult sentence for the youth, which would mean life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 10 years.