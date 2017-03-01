Battle of the birdies: World's top badminton players competing for $100K in Calgary

The world's top badminton players are battling it out with birdies on Calgary courts this week.

More than 250 players from 34 countries — including five competitors formerly ranked first place in the world — are competing at the fifth annual Badminton World Federation Super 100 tournament in the city.

"We've got some of the world's best coming out, mostly because this is the year leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Alex Pang, technical director at Badminton Alberta and a tournament assistant for the event.

The tournament, of singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches, is on from July 2 to 7 at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Competitors are vying for nearly $100,000 in prize money.

Organizers look to bring exposure to sport

Meanwhile, the badminton enthusiasts organizing the event are hoping to win over new fans in Alberta.

Badminton is the second most popular participatory sport in the world, after soccer.

Pang equates the sport's popularity across Asia to what hockey culture is like in Canada. It's also gained popularity in Europe, he said.

"It's been growing a lot [in both Alberta and across Canada] in the past 10, 15 years," he said, adding that students in the province spend about five weeks learning to play the sport during gym class.

"We're always looking at ways to expand that and give them more and more exposure to it."

There are now a handful of badminton clubs and facilities for recreational and competitive use in the city, which weren't around a decade ago.

Top-ranking badminton players from all over the world are competing at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary this week. (Shutterstock)

Pang said he believes the sport has grown as a result of an increasing number of recreational spaces to play, including the facility where the tournament is being held this week.

The Super 100 tournament in Calgary has also seen higher turnout numbers year over year, he added.

The event generates upward of $1.1 million in economic impact, according to Tourism Calgary.

"It enhances Calgary's vibrancy ... and elevates Calgary's reputation as the ultimate host city," said Carson Ackroyd, senior vice-president of sales for Tourism Calgary, in a news release.

Canadian stars to watch

Pang started playing badminton when he was eight and immediately became a fan of the sport and its simplicity.

"I definitely gave it my all. I managed to get a few national titles along the way and got to represent my country," he said, reflecting on his competitive career.

Toronto's Brian Yang is the youngest Canadian men's national champion of all-time. (Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)

Like any competitive sport, at the highest level, badminton involves strategy.

Pang said spectators will be able to watch a selection of both aggressive and patient players from all over the world on the court this week — in addition to the full Canadian national team.

Michelle Li, who hails from Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of the players to keep an eye on, he added.

Li is ranked 14th in the world at present.

"She's an absolute star," Pang said. "On any given day, she could take out any of the top 10 players in the world.

Brian Yang, who is also from Richmond Hill, is another Canadian who will be competing in Calgary this week.

A 17-year-old badminton star, Yang is the youngest Canadian men's national champion of all-time.

Albertans can watch matches on a live stream or buy tickets online and at the door.

The quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals take place this weekend.

With files from Calgary Eyeopener.