B.C. climber dead after avalanche in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

A 29-year-old B.C. man was killed Saturday following an avalanche in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Alberta's Kananaskis Country.

2 climbers were struck by an avalanche Saturday in Ranger Creek

Lily Dupuis · CBC News ·
A wilderness trail is shown off a highway. On the left is a large sign that reads Kananaskis Country.
RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Emergency Services that one climber was found deceased on Sunday after being struck by an avalanche in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park the day before. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

RCMP Corp. Troy Savinkoff said Stoney Nakoda RCMP received notice of an avalanche involving two people at 3:15 p.m. MT, on Saturday. 

Rescuers found a 26-year-old woman, but the man she was with had not yet been found, according to a RCMP release sent Sunday. 

One of the climbers was partially buried, Savinkoff said, but was able to get free and activate a Garmin GPS device, advising of the avalanche.

According to an incident report from Avalanche Canada's website, the climbers were on the Lone Ranger ice climb in the park's Ranger Creek when they were struck from above by an avalanche. The park is near the Alberta-B.C. border.

The two climbers were swept into a gully below, where one person was fully buried. 

On Sunday at 10:52 a.m., Savinkoff says RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Emergency Services that the buried climber, who was reported missing at the time, had been recovered and was deceased.

The body of a man — a Squamish, B.C. resident — was retrieved from under the snow, and has now been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Alberta Parks has closed the Ranger Creek Drainage, including four ice climbs, until further notice.

