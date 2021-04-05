One person dead after avalanche at Lake Louise

RCMP say that one person is dead after an avalanche at Lake Louise, Alta., Monday morning.

RCMP told CBC News they received a phone call to assist park rangers at 9:26 a.m. at the Chateau Lake Louise staging area in Banff National Park.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one person had died.

Another person was examined at the scene but Emergency Medical Services told CBC they did not need to go to hospital.

RCMP did not confirm where the avalanche started or ended.