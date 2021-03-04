Special avalanche warning issued for widespread area of Alberta and B.C.
A special avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread area of Alberta and British Columbia.
The warning is effective immediately and will stay in place through the weekend
Avalanche Canada says there have been several close calls already and warming temperatures will destabilize the snowpack, making natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.
The warning is in effect immediately and will remain as such throughout the upcoming weekend. The warning includes the following regions:
- North Rockies
- Cariboos
- Jasper National Park
- Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks
- Kananaskis Country
- South Rockies
- Lizard and Flathead
- Waterton Lakes National Park
Anyone heading to the backcountry is told to check Avalanche Canada's website and have the proper gear and training.
With files from Dave Will
