Special avalanche warning issued for widespread area of Alberta and B.C.

A special avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread area of Alberta and British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada says there have been several close calls already and warming temperatures will destabilize the snowpack, making natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.

A map provided by Avalanche Canada shows the areas affected as part of a special avalanche warning issued Wednesday. (Avalanche Canada)

The warning is in effect immediately and will remain as such throughout the upcoming weekend. The warning includes the following regions:

North Rockies

Cariboos

Jasper National Park

Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Kananaskis Country

South Rockies

Lizard and Flathead

Waterton Lakes National Park

Anyone heading to the backcountry is told to check Avalanche Canada's website and have the proper gear and training.