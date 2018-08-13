Skip to Main Content
Autopsy rules out foul play in northwest Calgary death

An autopsy has ruled out foul play in the death of a man found Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.

David Bell · CBC News ·
Police responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street N.W. at about 10 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

Police responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street N.W. at about 10 a.m.

"Based on the findings of the autopsy and information gathered by homicide detectives, the death has been deemed non-criminal," police said in a Monday afternoon release.

"As the death has been deemed not to be a criminal matter, no further information will be released."

