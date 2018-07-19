Man shot by police in Auburn Bay released from hospital into custody

The man shot by a Calgary police officer after a car chase involving two stolen vehicles was released from hospital into police custody following hand surgery, the province's police watchdog said in a Wednesday release.

The man — who police previously identified as 33-year-old Brady Andrew Gillingham — was charged with numerous offences, Calgary police said on Saturday.

Police came across a Dodge Ram truck reported stolen in the southeast community of Ogden at about 6 p.m. MT on July 12, pursuing it with the help of a tactical unit and police helicopter for several hours.

The 30-year-old driver, later identified as Cole Stuart McLean, and his 22-year-old passenger, Darby Jackson Benedict, were known to police, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said.

A spike belt set up near 85th Street S.E. at 114th Avenue punctured the truck's front passenger tire and the truck came to a stop a short distance away at the garage of an Auburn Bay house, the agency said.

An allegedly stolen Toyota Highlander driven by Gillingham then arrived to pick up McLean and Benedict at about 11:15 p.m., police previously said.

A short chase ended with a Calgary police officer with 22 years of service shooting Gillingham in his left hand and stomach, ASIRT said.

McLean and Benedict fled on foot but were picked up by police a short time later and were also charged with several offences, police said on Saturday.

Deputy chief stands behind officers

Calgary's deputy police chief Bob Ritchie told media on Friday that the officers did a good job preventing an already dangerous situation from getting out of control.

McLean and Benedict had been wanted in connection with a series of car prowlings involving a weapon the day before the incident, Ritchie said.

The officer involved in the shooting is now on a 30-day administrative leave.