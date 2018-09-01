Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after driver sinks vehicle into southeast Calgary lake, flees scene

Police say they are investigating why an empty vehicle ended up in Auburn Bay Lake early Saturday morning.

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
A vehicle crashed through a fence and into Auburn Bay Lake early Saturday. (Google Maps)

The Calgary Police Service initially responded to a call at 3:45 a.m., where they found a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and gone into the southeast Calgary lake.

Footprints were leading away from the place where the vehicle left the ground. The Calgary Fire Department determined the vehicle was empty.

The vehicle was successfully removed from the lake around 12:45 p.m.

