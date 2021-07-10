Health Canada recalls pre-rolled joints due to possible mould contamination

Health Canada has recalled three lots of pre-rolled joints, as they may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The joints, manufactured by Alberta-based Atlas Growers, were sold at cannabis stores in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon, as well as to medical cannabis customers with Shoppers Drug Mart across Canada.

Approximately 11,304 of the recalled products were sold between December 2020 and July 2021.

The recall applies to Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls, which contain three 0.5 g joints, packaged between November 2020 and January 2021 with the following lot numbers:

P200027

P200044

P210008

Health Canada said exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria can cause allergy symptoms like sneezing, coughing, wheezing or watery eyes. But, Health Canada said while it may cause temporary adverse health effects, the probability of serious adverse health issues is very small.

Neither Atlas Growers nor Health Canada have received complaints about the recalled products.

The joints can be returned to the retailer where the items were purchased, or safely discarded.