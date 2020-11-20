Police overseer investigates after Red Deer man sustains facial injuries during arrest

Alberta's police oversight agency has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Nov. 15 arrest in which a suspect sustained facial injuries.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Red Deer RCMP spotted a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado with a licence plate that had been reported as stolen.

After officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene on foot, eventually hiding under a vehicle.

More officers were called to the scene, and a police dog was deployed, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in an emailed release.

The dog was eventually able to track the man, finding him underneath a travel trailer.

"During the attempt to take the man into custody, the police service dog was deployed, and a confrontation occurred between the man and police officers," ASIRT said in the release.

"Once the man had been arrested, it was determined that he had been injured, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with facial injuries."

Investigators are now asking anyone who was in the area of the Circle K store at 2 Jewel Street in Red Deer to contact ASIRT. The civilian oversight agency is also requesting that any video relating to the incident be submitted.

As the incident is now under investigation, no further information will be released, ASIRT said.