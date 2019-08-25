Police shoot man in southeast Calgary mall parking lot after reports of bat, threats

The province's law enforcement watchdog is investigating a Sunday morning police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary.

Police responded to calls about a man holding a bat and making threats in a mall parking lot around 4:05 a.m., according to a Calgary Police Service statement.

Officers went to the mall, which is in the 200 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E., and found a man in his 30s who they believed was armed. The "situation escalated" and an officer shot the man, the force says.

The man was not killed.

"After the shooting, the man failed to comply with demands and additional force was necessary to take him into custody and provide required medical attention," the statement reads.

Once in custody, the man was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police found "a large machete-type knife" at the scene, according to the release.

Officer placed on leave

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced on Twitter at 10:42 a.m. that it has opened an investigation in connection to the shooting. ASIRT investigates serious incidents involving Alberta police.

Police issued a public warning early Sunday, asking people to avoid the area. Officials closed off Shawville Boulevard to southbound traffic between 162 Avenue to Shawville Link until 7:30 a.m.

The officer who fired the shot is an 11-year member and is now on 30-day administrative leave.

ASIRT has not returned a request for comment.

Police were still on scene at the mall mid Sunday afternoon.