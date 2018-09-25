Calgary police shoot at stolen truck in pursuit that ends with truck hitting house

A stolen truck plowed into a home, hit a police vehicle, swerved into traffic and crashed into another vehicle before slamming into a second home during a wild chase in Calgary overnight.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but no one else was hurt in the incident, during which a police weapon was fired, Calgary police said in a news release.

The Alberta Serious Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the firing of the weapon, force used by police and the arrest.

Officers first noticed a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of 64th Avenue and 68th Street N.E., the news release says.

When they tried to nab the driver in a traffic stop, there was a confrontation between police and the driver. The vehicle then crashed into a police car and home in the 100 block of Martindale Cove N.E., the news release says.

That's when a Calgary Police Service officer fired a shot from a service weapon. No one was injured, police said.

Truck crashes into another vehicle

But the chase continued.

The truck took off, swerving into oncoming traffic. It was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle near Barlow Trail and 25th Avenue N.E.

Minutes later, the truck crashed into a second house. Police used force in the arrest, according to the release. They also deployed a police service dog, to contain the driver and take the individual into custody in the 200 block of 32nd Avenue N.W.

Injuries unrelated to police firing a weapon

Police are asking the driver of the vehicle involved in the minor crash to come forward as they continue to investigate.

As policy dictates, the police officer who fired a weapon is on a 30-day administrative leave.