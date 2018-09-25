Calgary police shoot at stolen truck in pursuit that ends with truck hitting house
Alberta Serious Response Team investigates after force used in arrest, weapon fired
A stolen truck plowed into a home, hit a police vehicle, swerved into traffic and crashed into another vehicle before slamming into a second home during a wild chase in Calgary overnight.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but no one else was hurt in the incident, during which a police weapon was fired, Calgary police said in a news release.
The Alberta Serious Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the firing of the weapon, force used by police and the arrest.
Officers first noticed a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of 64th Avenue and 68th Street N.E., the news release says.
When they tried to nab the driver in a traffic stop, there was a confrontation between police and the driver. The vehicle then crashed into a police car and home in the 100 block of Martindale Cove N.E., the news release says.
That's when a Calgary Police Service officer fired a shot from a service weapon. No one was injured, police said.
Truck crashes into another vehicle
But the chase continued.
The truck took off, swerving into oncoming traffic. It was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle near Barlow Trail and 25th Avenue N.E.
Minutes later, the truck crashed into a second house. Police used force in the arrest, according to the release. They also deployed a police service dog, to contain the driver and take the individual into custody in the 200 block of 32nd Avenue N.W.
Injuries unrelated to police firing a weapon
Police are asking the driver of the vehicle involved in the minor crash to come forward as they continue to investigate.
As policy dictates, the police officer who fired a weapon is on a 30-day administrative leave.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Heart treatment could have saved her husband's life — but it wasn't available in central Alberta
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | WestJet's confused, compassionate AI chatbot still needs some work
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.