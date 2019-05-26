ASIRT investigating death of man in RCMP custody after arrest at CrossIron Mills mall

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died in the custody of Airdrie RCMP on Friday.

RCMP said at 8 p.m. a 50-year-old man was arrested at CrossIron Mills mall.

The man died of undetermined causes while he was in police custody, RCMP said.

The man's family has been notified.

ASIRT, the civilian oversight agency which investigates incidents involving police in Alberta, and RCMP Edmonton's major crimes unit are investigating.

CrossIron Mills is a mall located just outside Calgary's northern city limits in Rocky View County.