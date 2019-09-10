'Your life has meaning, it has worth': Artist highlights invisible illnesses in Calgary exhibits

Penny Gunderson knows what it's like to live with a hidden illness.

The artist from Black Diamond, Alta., has autoimmune diseases along with Addison's disease and mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

"It was many years before I found I was comfortable talking about my illnesses and what became a disability for me," said Gunderson, carefully crafting a colourful portrait of JFK using an ancient technique called encaustic art, using layers of hot wax and colour pigments to create a detailed, textured image.

Next to John F. Kennedy on the wall in Gallery C at Calgary's cSpace arts hub you'll find portraits of Prince, Robin Williams, Dr. Temple Grandin, Richard Wagamese, Aretha Franklin and Albert Einstein, to name a few.

Portraits showcase icons who suffered from hidden illnesses, including comedian Robin Williams. They were created by Black Diamond artist Penny Gunderson. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

All of the people Gunderson has painted had hidden illnesses themselves ranging from PTSD and epilepsy to autism and depression.

"This is something that needs to be talked about. We all have someone in our life who has an invisible illness that may be suffering alone or feeling like they can't share," she said.

"It's the idea that even with an invisible, your life has meaning, it has worth. There are all sorts of wonderful things still in store. It's just a matter of learning what you can do now," Gunderson said.

An encaustic wax portrait of musician Prince hangs at the cSpace King Edward arts hub. Prince was born with epilepsy. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Her work is being shown at Arts Commons, and she has another exhibit at cSpace as part of the Spark Disability Art Festival, where Gunderson was selected to showcase some of her works. She was also recently chosen as an RBC Emerging Visual Artist, which will help her with professional development and networking opportunities.

"Mental health is something that needs to be spoken about. Our gallery is intended to create dialogue around these subjects," said Colin Menzies, manager at the Studio C gallery at cSpace.

"A lot of individuals that have had challenges have still gone on to create legendary things and become icons, and that inspires people," he said, speaking about Gunderson's exhibit.

The works on display at Arts Commons will be in place until Dec. 8.

The Invisible Illness Icons exhibit at Studio C runs until Sept. 25.