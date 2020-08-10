Police search for armed suspects after home invasion near Caroline, Alta.

Police are searching for armed suspects after a reported home invasion near Caroline, Alta.

At 10:27 a.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call reporting that multiple unknown people had entered a home near 62007 Township Road 360 and assaulted two people.

The suspects fled with stolen firearms, police said.

Police said it's believed they left in a vehicle.

It's also believed the incident was targeted.

Police are investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.