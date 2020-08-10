Police search for armed suspects after home invasion near Caroline, Alta.
RCMP are advising the public to avoid 62007 Township Road 360 near Caroline, Alta., and homeowners to remain vigilant after a home invasion.
Public asked to avoid area, homeowners urged to stay vigilant
Police are searching for armed suspects after a reported home invasion near Caroline, Alta.
At 10:27 a.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call reporting that multiple unknown people had entered a home near 62007 Township Road 360 and assaulted two people.
The suspects fled with stolen firearms, police said.
Police said it's believed they left in a vehicle.
It's also believed the incident was targeted.
Police are investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.
