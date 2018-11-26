Man posed as hotel security to rob guests in Red Deer, RCMP say

RCMP are looking for a man who they say posed as hotel security to rob two guests at the Red Deer Quality Inn.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, RCMP said, a man knocked on the door of their hotel room.

He allegedly identified himself as hotel security and demanded the man and woman inside the room open the door "because they were causing too much noise," police said.

Once he was inside, he brandished what seemed to be a handgun and directed the woman to the floor. He then took their cellphones, a wallet and a small amount of "controlled substances" and took off.

Red Deer RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating and is asking the public to call 403-343-5575 if they have any information, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.