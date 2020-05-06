Armando Sallegue, father of Cargill worker, is 2nd death linked to slaughterhouse outbreak

Arwyn Sallegue was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 23, the same day his father developed symptoms and was sent to hospital. On May 5, his dad, Armando, died of the infection.

Sallegue is one of hundreds of workers at the Cargill slaughterhouse near High River, scene of North America's largest single outbreak of the virus.

Armando is the second death linked to the outbreak. Hiep Bui, who worked at the plant for over two decades, died in late April.

"He's my idol, my mentor. He makes me who I am, the way I'm strong, especially in dealing with this situation," said Sallegue about his dad.

Quick to make friends

He says his dad, who was visiting from Philippines when the virus struck, was quick to make friends in Canada. Sallegue says he's been overwhelmed by people offering help and kind words, even those who met his father just once.

"We miss him," said Sallegue.

"Even our kids, they say they're saddened because they made a painting welcoming our dad to recover and to go home, and even we prepared the bed and the room for our dad when he comes home from the hospital."

Armando died at 6:15 p.m. in the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, and Sallegue says they were able to say goodbye over FaceTime.

Armando was a deeply religious man who once entered seminary in order to become a priest, but he was removed from his lessons by his mother.

Still, that faith stayed with him and has been passed down to his son.

'He's reunited with my mom'

What also stayed with Armando was the love of his wife, who died three years prior and whose birthday was May 6. Sallegue notes the day had already changed over in the Philippines when his dad died.

"My dad told my brother that he kept dreaming that our mom said it's time to go with me," said Sallegue.

"He's reunited with my mom and that's the gift of my dad to my mom."

The family is planning a memorial for Armando this weekend that will be live streamed for the local community as well as friends and family abroad.

Cargill outbreak

Workers started returning to the Cargill plant on Monday as the company faces criticism over the way it handled the outbreak and employee concerns. The union representing workers tried to prevent the reopening but was unsuccessful.

The plant has been linked to 1,560 cases, and a total of 949 employees have tested positive.

Sallegue, however, will not be heading back to work just yet.

"My supervisor told me in his opinion I do not need to go back to work because of my situation, because my emotion is not yet stable and our work there is dangerous because we're holding knives," he said.

"So he told me to get some rest and take care of my family."

The company said in an emailed statement that it knows how deeply the pandemic has impact the community and the plant.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family," it reads.