Canadian, 24, killed in Arizona while searching for lost phone on road
Jesena Andoney died Sunday in hospital from her injuries
A Canadian woman has been struck by a truck and killed while she was searching for a lost phone on an Arizona road, police say.
Jesena Andoney, 24, died in hospital Sunday, Scottsdale Police Department said in a release. Police confirmed Andoney is from Calgary.
On Saturday at 1:44 a.m. MT, police responded to the crash at the intersection of 68th Place and Thomas Road.
They investigated and found Andoney had been riding in a golf cart with a group of friends when one of the women lost her cell phone on Thomas Road.
The golf cart pulled over, and Andoney got off the cart and walked on the road looking for the phone. A westbound pick-up truck hit her, police say.
The truck's driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police say. Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
Andoney was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police don't believe the driver will be charged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.