Canadian, 24, killed in Arizona while searching for lost phone on road

A Canadian woman has been struck by a truck and killed while she was searching for a lost phone on an Arizona road, police say.

Jesena Andoney, 24, died in hospital Sunday, Scottsdale Police Department said in a release. Police confirmed Andoney is from Calgary.

On Saturday at 1:44 a.m. MT, police responded to the crash at the intersection of 68th Place and Thomas Road.

They investigated and found Andoney had been riding in a golf cart with a group of friends when one of the women lost her cell phone on Thomas Road.

The golf cart pulled over, and Andoney got off the cart and walked on the road looking for the phone. A westbound pick-up truck hit her, police say.

The truck's driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police say. Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Andoney was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police don't believe the driver will be charged.