Done deal: Calgary taxpayer-funded arena now carved in stone

It's no longer hypothetical. Calgary taxpayers have bought themselves a new NHL arena.

Coun. Jeff Davison says a formal, final agreement has been signed to make the controversial new events centre — a new home for the Calgary Flames — a reality.

"I am pleased to announce that definitive agreements are signed between the city, the Calgary Flames and the Stampede for Calgary's new event centre and culture and entertainment district. Onward to the next chapter of our city's story," Davison tweeted Thursday morning.

That taxpayers are paying $290 million towards the project has divided the community, while the city cuts deeply in services, like the Greenline LRT project.

Coun. Evan Woolley convinced only three fellow councillors that reconsidering the taxpayer-funded portion of the new Calgary Flames arena was the way forward, as a majority voted against it just last Friday.

Woolley had floated the idea of pausing the $290-million taxpayer contribution to the new events centre, diverting funds to the Green Line LRT project

It also comes just over a month after a provincial budget that suddenly slashed funding to the Green Line over the next four years by 85 per cent — from $550 million to $75 million.

