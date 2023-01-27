Researchers discover 2 archaic primates who lived in Alberta around 60 million years ago
Fossils from the ancient mammals were found in the Calgary area
Around 60 million years ago, when southern Alberta was a humid subtropical wetland, two tiny primates lived in the Calgary area, perhaps climbing through the ancient trees and plucking fruit with their fingers.
A new paper published this month in the Journal of Paleontology identified the two new species from fossils taken from a handful of sites between Calgary and Cochrane. The discoveries provide a deeper insight into the diversity of ancient mammals following the extinction of the dinosaurs.
Craig Scott, the director of preservation and research at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, was a co-author on the study, which included researchers from around the world.
These prehistoric primates, named Edworthia greggi and Ignacius glenbowensis, were not like apes. They were tiny and looked something like small lemurs with a long face, eyes toward the sides of their heads.
"They were probably dining on fruit," Scott said. "From other closely related small primates, we can say that they may have been arboreal, living in trees."
"We are essentially paleo-dentists," Scott said, describing himself and his fellow researches, who studied a number of fossils dug up over the past few decades.
Two other sites are along the north side of the Bow River between the two communities, including one in Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park — hence the name "glenbowensis" for one the species.
According to Scott, the fossil record in Alberta displays an increasingly diverse range of prehistoric life, from dinosaurs to the archaic primates he helped name.
The discovery of these new species helps scientists fill in the gaps in their understanding of evolutionary history, particularly when it comes to early primates.
"As human beings, we have a vested interest in understanding that a lot better," Scott said.
The two new species are thought to have lived during the Paleocene epoch, about 66 to 56 million years ago, after the mass extinction event that killed the dinosaurs.
One of the species, Edworthia Greggi, is thought to be slightly older than the other, Scott said, adding that the small primates would not have crossed paths in the ancient forests as they existed one after the other.
Both of the species belong to a group of archaic primates that had a huge geographic range, spanning from the southern United States to the High Arctic. Like most branches in the evolutionary tree, this group eventually went extinct.
With files from Dave Gilson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?