Three houses catch fire in Arbour Lake, crews on scene
Eight people evacuated from homes
Calgary's fire department is on scene in Arbour Lake where three houses caught fire early Sunday morning.
Paul Frederick, battalion chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said crews were called to the northwest Calgary community around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, after receiving a number of phone calls about the fires and reports of explosions.
He said three homes and multiple vehicles had caught fire, in the 200 block of Arbour Crest Drive, which may have been the source of the exploding sounds.
It's believed there was one source of the fire, which spread to the other homes.
Fire crews and investigators will be on scene all day, working to determine the cause of the fire, he said.
Eight people were safely evacuated from the homes, and the fires have been extinguished.
