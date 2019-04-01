Coun. Evan Woolley unveils plan to add 200 metres to Calgary Tower

The Calgary Tower, at one time the tallest building in the country outside of Toronto, has become dwarfed by all the glittering new skyscrapers in the core. So Coun. Evan Woolley introduced a plan Monday to rectify that, by extending the Calgary icon 200 metres.

Of course, he made the proposal on April 1, so we're pretty sure he's kidding.

"It saddens me to think that we're losing our heritage by usurping the Tower's status. I'm thrilled about the new plans for the Tower and really looking forward to being able to see my house from the elevated observation deck," said Woolley in the bogus notice of motion, adding that the plan would see the flame at the top of the tower quadrupled in size.

There were lots of other attempts the make April Fools out of us all.

WestJet tweeted a video that the Calgary-based airline was launching the world's first premium in-flight music festival.

Like all great stories, this one begins with a flight. Welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyreFestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyreFestival</a> – an immersive music festival at 35,000 feet on our 787 Dreamliner. Will you join us? <a href="https://t.co/xcKGfEgjCL">https://t.co/xcKGfEgjCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zv4oapXRij">pic.twitter.com/Zv4oapXRij</a> —@WestJet

"Prepare to be transformed," whispers an announcer in a satirical promo video for FlyreFestival — an immersive music festival at 35,000 feet on a new 787 Dreamliner.

"It's immersive because you're there," he whispers again. "Did we mention there's models?"

The promo sequence abruptly ends back in a WestJet boardroom, where an executive tells the two hip guys pitching the festival ideas, "not a chance."

The NDP also put out a news release in the spirit of the day, promising that the party would take action to make the benefits of kombucha available to all Albertans.

"Our plan is to improve the overall gut health of this province, one ‘bucha at a time,'" said the NDP's April 1 press release on subsidized kombucha. (NDP)

"Under a Jason Kenney government, kombucha will only truly be accessible to the top one per cent," said the mock release.

"This refreshing, fermented tea is high in probiotics and is a favourite with the widest range of people — from yoga moms to Folk Fest goers. Our plan is to improve the overall gut health of this province, one 'bucha at a time."

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) put out an April 1 announcement that it was introducing a new, one-of-a-kind product: Polar Vortex Insurance.

The AMA introduced Polar Vortex Insurance, just in time for April Fools' Day. (AMA)

Under the unique policy, when the temperature drops below –25 C for more than 14 consecutive days, policyholders can file a claim and the AMA will send them on a tropical vacation, the AMA's release said.

"Albertans, like polar bears and the House of Stark, are built for extreme cold. But research shows there's only so much the human psyche can take," said Dee D'uctibulle, AMAIC director of claims, in the release.

"That's why we created Polar Vortex Insurance — to put the win back in winter."

Even the Calgary police were caught in the act of April 1 tomfoolery, tweeting a video outlining plans to expand the K9 unit with other crime-fighting animals.