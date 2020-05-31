4 protests against anti-black racism, police violence planned for Calgary

Multiple protests against racism and police brutality are planned for Calgary this week, as pain and anger continue to rage across the U.S. and Canada over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white police officers.

On Sunday, a group gathered in Fish Creek Park at 2 p.m. in a field near Bow Valley Ranche to speak out against racism.

The protests began and continue to rage in Minneapolis where Floyd, 46, died with police officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed into his neck as he gasped for air and repeatedly told officers he couldn't breathe. Chauvin has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder but the three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged. All four were fired from the police force.

Floyd's death is the most recent in a long line of high-profile killings of people of colour involving police.

In the U.S., the National Guard has been called in to nearly a dozen cities where destructive unrest has grown in the face of what some videos have shown to be increasing aggressive tactics by police. In some other cities, like in Flint, Michigan, where a sheriff asked his officers to lay down their batons and join protesters, demonstrations have stayed largely peaceful.

In Toronto on Saturday, thousands marched to call for answers and an independent investigation into the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after police responded to a mental health call. Police say she fell to her death from a high-rise balcony. Her family says she was pushed by police.

Three more protests are planned for Calgary later this week.

On Monday, protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement are meeting at 11 a.m. at the River Walk Plaza in East Village.

On Wednesday, protesters plan to meet at 2 p.m. at the 10th Street Bridge in Kensington and will march through downtown before hosting a candlelight vigil at city hall to mourn those who have died at the hands of police.

And on Saturday, a protest will be held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at 4 p.m. outside of city hall.

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley called for Albertans to actively fight against racism in a video posted to social media Friday.

"Black people and people of colour have been the target of violence in the U.S., in Canada, and here in Alberta for centuries ... we cannot look at what is happening in the U.S. as someone else's problem," she said.