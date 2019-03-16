Alberta Party, NDP considering increased abortion protest bubbles at schools

Members of two Alberta political parties want to extend the abortion protest zones to schools across the province, but that proposed change will likely have to wait until after the election.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said amending legislation to extend abortion protest bubble zones to K-12 schools in Alberta is one of the government's priorities.

"I think that K to 12 students should be able to go to school free of harassment, and intimidation, and bullying. And I felt like we needed to do more to make sure that we protect our students," Hoffman said.

But she said expanding upon the previous legislation likely won't be able to happen before the upcoming election.

As per a bill passed last year, abortion protesting is not permitted outside of abortion clinics, with a 50-metre protest-free zone around the province's two stand-alone abortion clinics.

Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Mountain View, Angela Kokott first raised the issue after an anti-abortion protest at Queen Elizabeth high school. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC) Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Mountain View, Angela Kokott, originally posed the plan to extend the anti-abortion protest bubbles to K-12 schools.

Kokott said she first became aware of the issue after anti-abortion protesters went to Queen Elizabeth High School, which some students filmed on their phones.

"They were holding placards with very disturbing images on them and the images that we've come to see a lot when it comes to anti-abortion protesters," Kokott said.

"You know, we send our kids to school to learn, we don't send them there to be subjected to images that they had no choice, or even parents had no choice in saying 'I want my child to see this.'"

Kokott said having a united view from more than one party is a benefit.

"If a government, no matter who the government is, runs with it, great. We're still getting the job done," she said.

A spokesperson from the United Conservative Party (UCP) Caucus said they would not comment on legislation they haven't seen.

"We will always review any proposed legislation in good faith," said Christine Myatt in an email to CBC News.

"In cases where there are competing rights involved, decisions may be better left to courts than politicians on the eve of an election."