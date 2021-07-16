'Somebody knows something': Grandparents raising slain son's children plead for information

Nova Scotia grandparents who are now raising their slain son's children are making a public plea for information after he was found dead on a Calgary street nearly a year ago.

"Somebody knows something and I know they do but everyone's afraid to talk," said Tammy Taylor, who spoke alongside her husband, Steven, from their Annapolis Valley home.

"But it's time now for someone to please come forward with the truth of what happened."

Anthony Taylor, 34, was found lying between two cars parked outside a Manchester home in the city's southeast last August. He'd been fatally stabbed.

The Taylor family is from Nova Scotia but spent 17 years living in Calgary. Steven and Tammy moved back east in 2012 and, one by one, their three sons followed — with Anthony arriving in 2016.

Anthony Taylor's parents say his little brothers 'crave for him' since his death last August. (Taylor family)

Anthony was the oldest and his two little brothers "constantly crave for him," say the parents.

Steven says not only was his son a loving father, brother and son, he had a special relationship with his mother, whom he "adored."

In 2020, Anthony had travelled back to Calgary to fetch his daughter.

Tammy says she spoke with her son just two days before his death.

"He said, 'I'll be home soon mom, I promise.' He said, 'You're the strongest person I've ever known and I don't know how you do it.' Those were the last words I heard from him," said Tammy.

Taylor left behind 5 children

Tammy and Steven are now raising Anthony's four youngest children who range in age from 13 to three years old. The oldest, 15, is living with her mother.

They understand what happened, say the Taylors, and the older children often ask if there's any new information. Steven and Tammy always have the same answer: "no."

On Aug. 13, 2020, Taylor had been at a home known to police for drug activity and investigators believe he'd gotten in a fight earlier in the evening.

Responding to reports of an assault at the home, first responders arrived around 3 a.m. but Taylor died at the scene.

Police say the fatal stabbing is linked to a home associated with complaints about drug activity.

"Given the nature of the residence, it is challenging to identify everyone who could have been there that night," said police in a release.

Parents' 'worst fear'

Police say they haven't yet identified a suspect.

"[We] are at a point where we need someone to give us new information to move things forward," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"If you know who did this, it's time to do the right thing and come forward with the information so Anthony's family can have some closure."

The Taylors say any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could lead to a break in the homicide case.

They say it's devastating that nobody has been held accountable for their son's death.

"That's our worst fear," says Steven. "I don't want to go to my grave not knowing."

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.