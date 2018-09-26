Skip to Main Content
Anne McGrath, Jack Layton's former chief of staff, to seek nomination for Calgary-Varsity

Anne McGrath, a longtime NDP official and principal secretary to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, announced Wednesday that she's seeking the NDP nomination to run as a candidate in Calgary-Varsity in the 2019 provincial election.

McGrath is currently the principal secretary to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Anne McGrath plans to run for the NDP nomination in Calgary-Varsity. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Current Calgary-Varsity MLA Stephanie McLean announced in May that she would not be seeking re-election and will instead focus on her legal practice.

McGrath was the president and, later, national director of the federal New Democratic Party, and chief of staff to late NDP leader Jack Layton, as well as leaders Nycole Turmel and Thomas Mulcair before she began working for the Alberta NDP.

Early in her career, she worked as a teacher before becoming involved with a number of different non-profit organizations and political causes.

If she wins the nomination, it will be McGrath's third time running in Calgary. In 1993 she ran in Calgary-Bow, and in 1995 she ran in a by-election in Calgary-McCall.

The next provincial election is set to take place in spring 2019.

