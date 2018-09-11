Accused animal abuser's bail revoked for allegedly breaching conditions

A woman, who faces charges over dogs found in distress at an Alberta motel two months ago, is now in custody for allegedly breaching conditions of her bail.

Karin Adams of no fixed address was charged in July with harbouring dogs, mischief and impersonating a police officer.

Karin Adams leaves an Alberta courtroom in Hanna Aug. 22 after her daughter's sentencing on animal abuse charges was postponed until November. (CBC)

Adams was released on multiple conditions, including a prohibition from owning or residing in the same premises of any animal following the seizure of eight distressed dogs kept in a motel in Innisfail.

Police confirm that Adams was arrested by the RCMP last week on four charges of breaching her recognizance. Details on how she allegedly broke those conditions were not available Tuesday.

Adams is now at the Red Deer Remand Centre as she waits to go before a judge on Friday.

Earlier animal ban

Adams and her daughter were convicted of animal cruelty in B.C. and banned from owning animals for 20 years. Those bans do not carry weight between provinces.

Her daughter, Catherine Adams, is waiting for sentencing for different charges related to animal cruelty charges from 2015.

Nine malnourished horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds were seized from the daughter and mother's property in Hanna, Alta. Charges against Karin Adams were dismissed.

With files from Elizabeth Snaddon.