Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Calgary boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Calgary boy taken by his mother, Tamara Jean Vanderjagt, from Calgary.

Calgary police said the boy, Hawkin Thomas, was abducted around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from the Inglewood neighbourhood in the city's southeast.

The boy had been involved in a supervised visitation with his mother, which took place in the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue S.E.

Police said they have been searching the city to find the boy but have not been able to locate him or his mother at this time, adding they are concerned for the boy's welfare.

Hawkin Thomas is described as having long blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweater with green boots and dark camouflage sweatpants.

Vanderjagt is described as being five feet four inches tall with a slim build, short bright red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

She is believed to be travelling in a brown 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta licence plate NLY 991. Police said she was last seen going westbound on Ninth Avenue S.E. going past Blackfoot Trail.

Those with information are asked to call Calgary police by dialing 911.