'Wow, my mom's pretty strong': Lethbridge powerlifter breaks 3 national records
Amanda Riddell broke records at her 2nd meet, after training for just 1 year
Amanda Riddell has only been powerlifting for one year, but based on how her second-ever meet went, she's going to make a name for herself.
The health-care aide and mom of three broke three Canadian powerlifting records in squat (330 lbs.), bench (237 lbs.) and deadlift (435 lbs.) at the Pirates of the Platform Canadian Powerlifting competition in Lethbridge on Saturday.
"It's pretty amazing. I did my first powerlifting meet up in Edmonton in November and a lot of nerves came into play, and so for me to pull off what I did this weekend, is just, I'm still comprehending it," she said. "I'm so proud of that."
I will take all those negative comments and I'm going to turn them into something positive.- Amanda Riddell, powerlifter
Riddell said her coaches, Ceejay and Shane Garner with Renegade Nutrition who hosted the event, were a big inspiration. But even bigger were her three kids, aged six, 10 and 12, who were there cheering her on.
"They were kind of like, 'wow, my mom's pretty strong,'" she said. "So I was super excited to show them like, OK, these two were really heavy, like the size of grandpa … so yeah, they were all amazed."
Riddell said some people have underestimated her along her journey — she's been a stay-at-home mom until recently, only returning to work outside the home this year — and she's enjoying proving them wrong.
"I've had a few people look at me and just kind of roll their eyes and express that I shouldn't get my hopes up," she said.
"And so I've just learned to use that to power myself and say 'No, I'm going to do it and I can do it' and not let that person's view or idea of me limit or define me. So I will take all those negative comments and I'm going to turn them into something positive."
Despite breaking three records, that doesn't mean she plans to take a break from training.
Next on her list is breaking her own records, and taking on some other female powerlifters.
"There's some pretty strong women that I'm trying to compete against," she said. "I see their current records and I've told them I'm coming for them."
