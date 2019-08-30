Jasraj Singh Hallan wins Tory nomination in late Deepak Obhrai's former Calgary riding

Jasraj Singh Hallan has won the Conservative Party of Canada nomination contest for former MP Deepak Obhrai's riding of Calgary Forest Lawn.

Obhrai, 69, died of cancer at the beginning of August. He served as an MP for 22 years.

His son, Aman Obhrai, 35, was one of four candidates vying for the Conservative nomination in Thursday night's vote.

The winner, Hallan, ran and lost provincially for the United Conservative Party in Calgary-McCall earlier this year.

The long-time northeast Calgary resident and community activist runs a residential home building company.

Obhrai was the first Hindu politician elected to the House of Commons, the longest-serving Conservative MP, the longest-serving parliamentary secretary to a minister of foreign affairs, and the first person of colour to vie for the leadership of the Conservative party.