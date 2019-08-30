Jasraj Singh Hallan wins Tory nomination in late Deepak Obhrai's former Calgary riding
Hallan vied unsuccessfully for a provincial seat under the UCP banner in April
Jasraj Singh Hallan has won the Conservative Party of Canada nomination contest for former MP Deepak Obhrai's riding of Calgary Forest Lawn.
Obhrai, 69, died of cancer at the beginning of August. He served as an MP for 22 years.
- MP Deepak Obhrai remembered by Calgarians as a 'true statesman'
- Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai celebrated at memorial by Harper, Scheer
His son, Aman Obhrai, 35, was one of four candidates vying for the Conservative nomination in Thursday night's vote.
The winner, Hallan, ran and lost provincially for the United Conservative Party in Calgary-McCall earlier this year.
The long-time northeast Calgary resident and community activist runs a residential home building company.
Obhrai was the first Hindu politician elected to the House of Commons, the longest-serving Conservative MP, the longest-serving parliamentary secretary to a minister of foreign affairs, and the first person of colour to vie for the leadership of the Conservative party.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.