Alleged cyber attacks on MLA Leela Aheer's Facebook accounts lead to RCMP investigation

Alleged cyber attacks on United Conservative Party leadership candidate Leela Aheer's social media have led to an RCMP investigation.

At an emotional news conference Wednesday, the Alberta MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore told media that police are investigating attacks on her personal and political Facebook pages.

On Tuesday, Aheer posted on Twitter stating her Facebook accounts had been hacked and were "being used for sexual exploitation."

The screenshots Aheer posted on Twitter indicated that the Facebook posts allegedly made by hackers included child sexual exploitation content.

1/Welcome to politics! My personal and public Facebook accounts have been hacked. This is a targeted attack and I woke up to messages stating that my account is being used for sexual exploitation. This is disgusting. We will find the perpetrators. <a href="https://t.co/x4LqenpTud">pic.twitter.com/x4LqenpTud</a> —@LeelaAheer

At the news conference, Aheer thanked Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP for their quick response to her reporting of the incident.

"To whomever perpetrated this attack on myself and my family, you will not win. I will not back down," Aheer said while holding back tears.

Aheer said she would be meeting with RCMP later Wednesday and the case was still being investigated.

While Aheer said she doesn't know why exactly the attacks happened, she believes they were targeted. She also said she'd be taking precautions to prevent further hacking of her accounts but did not specify what those measures would be.

Silence from politicians

The attacks on Aheer's Facebook accounts come after a Calgary woman posted audio recordings on Twitter of multiple abusive phone calls she received from people claiming to work for UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith's campaign.

Smith stated on Twitter that the calls were fake and did not come from her campaign.

Except for MLA Rajan Sawhney, no other UCP leadership candidate has spoken out against the alleged attacks on Aheer's Facebook accounts.

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University, said he doesn't understand why other leadership candidates, or any other politicians, aren't speaking out against the cyber attacks.

"It shouldn't be hard for anybody to condemn criminal activity," he said.

Bratt said the silence from politicians makes them complicit in the larger issue of harassment that many women involved in politics face.

"Female politicians, particularly those of colour, receive a lot more abuse than white men do," he said.

Aheer believes attacks were targeted

Aheer mentioned multiple times at the news conference how she has "outlined her principles" over the past few weeks.

"I will never tolerate bigotry in a government that I lead, and I believe that these attacks on my account were driven by people who want to silence my voice and derail our campaign," she said.

Last Friday, the MLA spoke out against an upcoming UCP leadership debate co-hosted by a pro-independence group, the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), and Rebel News, a right-wing media group.

"White supremacy, homophobia & racism have been supported & encouraged for too long in politics," she stated on Twitter.

"Anyone participating in the Prosperity Project / Rebel Media Debate, should be held accountable for supporting this toxic culture."

Leadership candidates Brain Jean, Todd Loewen and Smith are still attending Friday's debate. But former ministers Travis Toews and Rebecca Shulz backed out of the event late last week .

The RCMP are investigating the alleged cyber attacks on Aheer's personal and political Facebook accounts. (PabloLagarto/Shutterstock)

In response to Aheer's tweets criticizing the debate, APP issued a release Tuesday stating that the MLA's "misguided defamatory comments" about the group have insulted its "multi-ethnic members."

"Aheer owes an apology to those Albertans who value their individual freedoms, rights and prosperity, but I question whether she has the class do so," APP CEO Dennis Modry said in the release.

According to Bratt, it's no coincidence the attacks on Aheer's account came after she spoke out against racism, white supremacy and homophobia.

"There's an anger in this province," he said.

Referring to the convoy protests in Alberta and Ottawa, Bratt said there is growing anger across the country and province toward government, and the attack against Aheer is just another example of that pattern.