Man charged with murder in 2008 cold case

A 34-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2008 shooting death of Allan Richard Teather.

Teather, who was 22 at the time, was shot in his vehicle parked in an underground parkade at a condo building in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W. in January.

Calgary police had asked the public Wednesday for any tips in the case, which they believe was targeted and had a "financial motivation."

Brian Cheng was arrrested Thursday and later charged with first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

"All unsolved homicide investigations remain open and our unit continues to investigate these files in hopes of bringing justice to families of victims," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm in a release. "No matter how much time has passed, we are dedicated to holding people accountable for these crimes."